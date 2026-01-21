Harrington, Gillespie, Sparks Among 44 NHL Draft Eligible Players to Compete at 2026 WHL Prospects Game

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 44 NHL Draft eligible players set to compete at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C. Three Chiefs forwards will rep Team West at the event: Chase Harrington, Brody Gillespie, and Tyus Sparks.

Rosters were selected based on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings. All 23 WHL Clubs are represented with at least one player on the roster, with each team comprised of 22 players - two goaltenders, seven defencemen, and 13 forwards.

"NHL Central Scouting was pleased to work with the WHL in selecting players for the inaugural WHL Prospects Game," said Dan Marr, NHL Group Vice President - Director of NHL Central Scouting. "The WHL Prospects Game allows NHL Clubs to evaluate the best NHL Draft eligible WHL prospects as they compete in a winner-take-all environment. The 2026 WHL draft class is a deep and diverse group of talented players, and this game is a unique resource in assisting NHL Clubs determine their priorities for the 2026 NHL Draft."

Team West features four members of the host Vancouver Giants, including defenceman Ryan Lin (13th NHL CS / Richmond, B.C.) and forward Mathis Preston (24th NHL CS / Penticton, B.C.), who were previously named to the roster in December. Joining Lin and Preston are forwards Joe Iginla (124th NHL CS / Lake Country, B.C.) and Brett Olson (137th NHL CS / Spruce Grove, Alta.).

Aside from Lin and Preston, Team West boasts the top-ranked player in the entire Canadian Hockey League - Prince George Cougars defenceman Carson Carels (Third NHL CS / Cypress River, Man.).

In total, Team West is buoyed by six players currently projected to be high selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, including Carels, Lin, Preston, along with Kamloops Blazers forward JP Hurlbert (10th NHL CS / Allen, Texas), Tri-City Americans defenceman Jakub Vanecek (21st NHL CS / Humpolec, Czechia), and Spokane Chiefs forward Chase Harrington (32nd NHL CS / Prince George, B.C.).

Team East is fuelled by four players currently projected to be top selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, led by Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph (Sixth NHL CS / Lacombe, Alta.). Joining Rudolph is fellow blueliner Ben MacBeath of the Calgary Hitmen (20th NHL CS / Calgary, Alta.), as well as twin brothers Liam Ruck (26th NHL CS / Osoyoos, B.C.) and Markus Ruck (31st NHL CS / Osoyoos, B.C.).

Between the pipes, Team East is backstopped by the top-ranked goaltender in the CHL - Prince Albert Raiders netminder Michal Orsulak (Second NHL CS / Tremosna, Czechia).

On Tuesday, the WHL announced the coaching staffs for the 2026 WHL Prospect Game, with Team West featuring Head Coach Mark Lamb (Prince George Cougars) and assistant coaches Parker Burgess (Vancouver Giants) and James Patrick (Victoria Royals), while Team East is led by Head Coach Shaun Clouston (Kamloops Blazers) and assistant coaches Derrick Martin (Kelowna Rockets) and Fred Harbinson (Penticton Vees).

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will serve as the first all-WHL event of its kind since January 19, 2000, when Kelowna hosted the 2000 WHL All-Star Game, in which the Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference by a score of 10-8 in front of 5,420 fans at Prospera Place.

Since the WHL was established in 1966-67, there have been 26 previous WHL all-star or top prospects-style events.

Vancouver last hosted a WHL All-Star Game on January 19, 1972, when the East Division defeated the West Division by a 4-2 margin.

For more information on the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, please visit WHL.ca.







