Oil Kings Continue Home Stand as Pats Come to Edmonton

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice tonight as they welcome the Regina Pats to Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings will look to earn their second straight win after a thrilling 5-4 victory on Saturday evening against Tri-City when Gavin Hodnett scored with 7.8 seconds to go in the third period. The win now pushes Edmonton's record to 30-8-3-2 on the season as they continue to fight for top spot in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference.

Heading into tonight's action, the Oil Kings are four points behind the Medicine Hat Tigers for the lead in the conference and the Central Division, but the Oil Kings hold a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Regina Pats come into Rogers Place in the midst of a four-game swing through the Central Division. Last night, the Pats fell 2-1 in Red Deer to the Rebels. Regina is now 14-21-5-1 on the season and are two points back of the Rebels for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Tonight will mark the third of four meetings this season between the Oil Kings and the Pats. Edmonton is 1-0-1-0 against Regina this season, with the most recent meeting coming back on October 25 with the Pats taking a 5-4 decision in overtime. Edmonton won the first meeting 4-3 in Regina on October 1.

Puck drop tonight is 7 p.m. for another Wiener Wednesday at Rogers Place.







