Three Winterhawks Named to WHL Prospects Game Roster

Portland, Ore. - The Western Hockey League announced today that three Portland Winterhawks - Jake Gustafson, Jordan Duguay and Will McLaughlin - have been invited to compete in the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.

Taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at the Langley Event Center in British Columbia, the WHL Prospects Game will feature 44 of the league's best 2026 NHL Draft-eligible talent on one sheet of ice. Teams will be divided into Eastern and Western Conference squads.

Gustafson, of San Jose, Calif., has posted 23 points (12G, 11A) in the first 45 games of his WHL career. That margin is second-best among Winterhawk rookies, only behind Sam Spehar. The former Shattuck St. Mary's product tallied a hat trick against the Kamloops Blazers on Nov. 21. Gustafson was ranked as the #52 skater in North America by NHL Central Scouting.

Duguay, from Edmonton, Alta., has immediately returned to his strong form from last season. The only player on Portland's roster to play in all 68 regular season games last year, Duguay has posted 43 points in 45 games this season (14G, 29A). Perhaps the most memorable goal of Duguay's season came on Dec. 14 against Penticton, when he scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal in a 4-0 win. Duguay was ranked as the #73 skater in North America by NHL Central Scouting.

McLaughlin, out of Canmore, Alta., is an anchor on the Winterhawks blueline. Already at 21 points (7G, 14A) in his rookie season, McLaughlin scored his first WHL goal just down the road from his hometown at Calgary's Saddledome on Oct. 13. A dual citizen, McLaughlin won the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with Team USA. McLaughlin was ranked at the #91 skater in North America by NHL Central Scouting.

Team West will be led by Prince George Cougars head coach Mark Lamb.







