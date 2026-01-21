Heger Named to Team East for WHL Prospects Game

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced that 2007-born'Canes defenceman Kyle Heger has been named to Team East for the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.

Heger, 18, was acquired by the Hurricanes on January 7th from the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Eagan, Minnesota, product has appeared in six games with Lethbridge since the trade collecting four points (1g-3a) along with four penalty minutes.

In total, he has skated in 41 games this season split between the Hurricanes and Tigers amassing 19 points (6g-13a) along with 29 penalty minutes. Heger was originally drafted by Medicine Hat in the seventh-round (135th overall) in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 6'1, 192-pound defenceman was recently ranked 67th among North American skaters for the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft by the NHL Central Scouting Service on the Midterm Rankings. Heger was previously listed as a 'B.'

skater on the Preliminary Players to Watch List in October. Last year, he appeared in 87 regular season games with Shattuck St. Mary's U18 team where he racked up 84 points (13g-71a) along with 20 penalty minutes. Heger collected 59 points (8g-51a) in 58 games with Shattuck in the USHS-Prep League.

Heger was one of 14 draft eligible defenceman from the WHL to participate in the WHL Prospects Game. In total, 44 prospects from the WHL will compete in the game which is the first Prospects Game held by the WHL since 2000. All 23 WHL Clubs have at least one player that will participate in the game.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game will take place on Wednesday, February 18th at the Langley Events Centre, home of the Vancouver Giants, in Langley, British Columbia. Tickets for the game can be purchased by visiting www.vancouvergiants.com/tickets. The Hurricanes return to action on Wednesday when they welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first of a four-game homestand at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena before hosting the Regina Pats on Friday at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







