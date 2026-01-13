Trio Named to Midterm Rankings by NHL Central Scouting

Published on January 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club has announced that three players including Kyle Heger, Gavin Lesiuk and Nathan Maloney have been named by the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Service on the Midterm Rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Heger, 18, was ranked 67th among North American skaters. The Eagan, MN, product was acquired by the Hurricanes prior to the WHL Draft Deadline in January. He has skated in 38 games this season split with the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Hurricanes collecting 17 points (5g-12a) along with 25 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating. Heger made his Lethbridge debut on January 7th before recording his first point as a' Cane on January 10th in Medicine Hat. The 6'1, 192-pound defenceman was previously ranked as a 'B' prospect on the Preliminary Players to Watch List.

Lesiuk, 17, was ranked 177th among North American skaters. The Duncan, BC, product has appeared in 38 regular season games with the Hurricanes this year totaling nine points (5g-4a) and a team-high 66 penalty minutes. In his career, the 6'4, 216-pound forward has amassed 14 points (6g-8a) along with 88 penalty minutes in 71 regular season games. The former second-round draft pick (36th overall) by Lethbridge in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft was previously listed as a 'W' skater on the Preliminary Players to Watch List.

Maloney, 19, was ranked 220th among North American skaters. The Strathmore, AB, product is in his first WHL season with the Hurricanes. In 40 regular season games, he has recorded 27 points (4g-23a) along with 36 penalty minutes while amassing seven power play points. The offensive defenceman currently leads Lethbridge in assists and points. Maloney was signed by the Hurricanes from the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League where he was named the Rookie of the Year in 2024-2025 while also being named the Top Defenceman at the 2025 Centennial Cup. The 6'2, 182- pound rearguard was previously unlisted by Central Scouting on the Preliminary Players to Watch List.

A total of 76 current WHL players were ranked on the Midterm Rankings by NHL Central Scouting. The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is slated for Friday, June 26th and Saturday, June 27th.

The Hurricanes return to action on Wednesday, January 14th when they welcome the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm before hosting Braedan Cootes and the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, January 16th at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.