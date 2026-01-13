FLIGHT PATH: Warriors Looking to Rebound against Winterhawks

Published on January 13, 2026

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are in Portland for the first time since their historic playoff run in 2024.

After taking a one-goal lead into the final intermission, the Tri City Americans stormed back with a vengeance to send the Warriors packing with a 3 - 7 final decision. Six of the Americans' goals were scored unanswered. Five of their goals came in the final period of play. Aiden Ziprick tallied two goals in the loss, and Connor Schmidt scored the only other Warriors' goal. Kyle Jones made 32 saves on 39 shots. The Warriors went zero for five on the power play and two for four on the penalty kill. Saturday's loss brings the Warriors' record to 15-20-3-1.

Tonight, Ethan Semeniuk will skate in his 250th game, and Landen McFadden will skate in his 100th career WHL game.

The Winterhawks' record is 20-19-2-0 with a 3-5-2-0 record in their last ten games. Alex Weiermair leads the Winterhawks with 22 goals and 50 points through 39 games. Ryan Miller has tallied 17 goals and 45 points, and Jordan Duguay ranks third with 13 goals and 40 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 9 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







