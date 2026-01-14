Broncos Enter Pivotal Week against East Division Opponents

The Swift Current Broncos face a pivotal three-game stretch this week as they battle two familiar East Division rivals in the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades. With playoff positioning tightening in the Eastern Conference, each matchup carries added importance as the Broncos look to gain ground in the standings.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 PM vs. Regina Pats (Brandt Centre)

The week opens Wednesday night with the Broncos traveling to the Brandt Centre to face the Regina Pats in the fourth meeting of the season between the two clubs. It will be Swift Current's second visit to Regina this year, with the season series currently tilted in the Pats' favour at 2-1.

Regina enters the contest with a 13-20-4-1 record but comes in riding a two-game winning streak. Despite their place in the standings, the Pats have proven to be a tough opponent, making this a key matchup for the Broncos in the Eastern Conference. A win would not only even the season series but also provide a valuable boost against a divisional rival.

Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 PM vs. Saskatoon Blades (SaskTel Centre)

The Broncos head north Friday to take on the Saskatoon Blades at the SaskTel Centre, marking the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams. Swift Current is still searching for its first win against Saskatoon this year, having dropped the first three contests.

The Blades enter the week with a strong 21-15-2-1 record and are playing some of their best hockey, going 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games and 4-1 over their previous five. Despite the standings, the most recent matchup between the teams was tightly contested, with Saskatoon edging the Broncos 3-2 in a hard-fought battle, evidence that Swift Current can compete with one of the conference's top teams.

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 PM vs. Saskatoon Blades (InnovationPlex)

The two teams will quickly meet again Saturday night at InnovationPlex in Swift Current, the fifth matchup of the season. The Broncos will look to use home-ice advantage to flip the script against the Blades and build on an already positive 2026.







