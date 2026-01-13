Liske, Vanhanen Named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have two forwards listed in the top 100 of the NHL Central Scouting Service Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Brek Liske, an '08-born defenseman, is ranked 34th-overall amongst North American Skaters, projected as an early second-round pick. Liske has recorded five goals and 11 assists with a +30 defensive rating in 35 games played this season. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound blueliner finished the 2024-25 season with two goals and nine assists with a +13 rating in 66 total games.

Matias Vanhanen, an '07-born left winger, is ranked 76th-overall and is projected as a third-round pick. Vanhanen leads the Silvertips in scoring this season with eight goals and 39 assists for 47 points in 33 games played, with a +28 defensive rating. Vanhanen spent his 2024-25 season in his native Finland, where he logged 17 goals and 30 assists in 42 games played with HIFK U20. He represented Finland at the 2026 World Junior Championship, where he collected six assists in seven games played.







