Royals Hit the Road for the Eastern Swing
Published on January 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
The Royals' yearly eastern road trip begins this weekend with a pair of tilts against the Brandon Wheat Kings and the Regina Pats!. Stream all away games for free, live on Victory+ or tune in to broadcast on Royals Hockey Live. The Royals will be releasing code words each game for a chance to win Dodds best seats in the house to a future Royals home game.
The Royals will return at the end of January for the first ever Salmon Kings game at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The team will don Salmon Kings replica jerseys that will be available for auction on January 21st. Alumni will be in attendance, and fans can look forward to throwback tunes.
With eleven home games left in the season, this is the perfect time to build your own ticket flex pack and save up to 20% off. Catch all the fan favourites including Salmon Kings, Pink in the Rink, Trades night, Lunar New year, Indigenous Celebration and Fan Appreciation for just $22.50 per game.
