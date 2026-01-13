Curran and MacKenzie Return from World Juniors with Medals in Tow

Edmonton, Alta. - A pair of Edmonton Oil Kings are back with the club after earning medals at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, U.S.A.

Forward Max Curran helped Team Czechia earn a silver medal at the tournament, while defenceman Ethan MacKenzie helped Team Canada win bronze. And even though the two teammates played for different teams at the tournament, the two had close encounters at the event, being paired in the same group and meeting on Boxing Day to kick off the tournament.

"We met a couple of times in the hotel," Curran said. "So we had always a quick chat about 'if you're ready' and stuff like that. It was definitely cool, and the games against Canada were definitely heated."

The opener of the tournament between the two countries certainly lived up to the billing as a back and forth game saw Canada come out victorious with MacKenzie scoring the game winning goal in the third period of the game.

"That was crazy. That was what you dream of," MacKenzie said. "So being able to go out there and end up scoring, I kind of blanked out honestly. I don't really know what happened after that. But being able to go out there and produce too is pretty unbelievable."

The Peachland, B.C. product ultimately had three points in that game and went on to produce a goal and four assists at the tournament overall, helping Canada finish first in the group, and winning their quarter-final game against Slovakia. MacKenzie's five points were the second most by a defenceman on Team Canada at the tournament.

Being the only player on Team Canada to have already been through the NHL Draft without being selected, MacKenzie said he feels like he showed he belonged on the team and at the tournament.

"It's the biggest stage for junior hockey and best way to show yourself," he said. "So I thought the way I played and everything I did there was a good way to represent myself."

On the Czechia side, Curran and his squad that featured a large contingent of WHLers were able to finish second in the group and work their way to the semi-final with a quarter-final win over Switzerland. That set up another meeting with the Canadians for a spot in the gold medal game. In the highly anticipated contest, Curran had one of his best games of the tournament as he scored and added two assists, including the helper on the game winning goal with just over a minute to play.

"I think every one of us on our team were just really prepared for that game," Curran said. "We just wanted to have revenge on them after that first game, and lucky for us, we made that happen and we came on top."

That guaranteed Czechia their fourth consecutive medal at the World Juniors and Curran, who ultimately had a goal and four assists for five points in the tournament, said it shows how far Czech hockey has come over the years.

"Most of us already play here in North America, so we're kind of used to the style to play against them," he said. "And the guys that played back home, they usually play pro with men. I think overall, we had a really good team, if not one of the best at the tournament. We were always confident."

Canada ultimately took bronze with a win over Finland on the tournament's final day, while Czechia would fall to Sweden in the gold medal game.

Looking back at the tournament, both players will remember wearing their countries colours fondly.

"Probably one of my best times of hockey and I'm very grateful for it," Curran said.

"Sitting down watching at Christmas with my dad and grandpa and my family there," MacKenzie said. "And then being able to have them out there and watch me and support me out there was just unbelievable."

