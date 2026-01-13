Six Cougars Earn Spots on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

Published on January 13, 2026

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Six Prince George Cougars skaters have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings. Carson Carels, Kayden Lemire, Dmitri Yakutsenak, Brock Souch, Phoenix Cahill, and Arsenii Anisimov all earned recognition on the list.

A total of 78 WHL players were included in the rankings, featuring 44 forwards, 25 defencemen, and nine goaltenders.

Carson Carels (Cypress River, MB) has put together an outstanding 2025-26 campaign. The Cougars defenceman has recorded 34 points in 32 games (9-25-34). Carels earned the opportunity to represent Team CHL at the CHL/USA Top Prospects Challenge in November in Lethbridge and Calgary, and was also named to Team Canada's roster for the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship in Minnesota. Carels is ranked #3 by NHL Central Scouting, making him the highest-ranked player currently in the CHL.

Kayden Lemire checks in at #64 on the Central Scouting rankings. The 6'4" defenceman from Edmonton, AB has posted 20 points (8-12-20) in 41 games during his sophomore season, along with a +1 rating. Lemire was selected in the second round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and has surpassed the 100-game mark in his WHL career.

Dmitri Yakutsenak appears on the rankings for the first time at #148. The Russian rookie has collected 32 points in 39 games (15-17-32), including eight power-play goals and three game-winning goals. The 2007-born forward is in his first WHL season after being selected 49th overall by Prince George in the CHL Import Draft.

Nineteen-year-old Brock Souch makes his first appearance on the Mid-Term Rankings at #166. The Edmonton, AB product has been a key contributor for the Cougars, tallying 46 points (14-32-46) in 41 games. Souch has added five power-play goals, two game-winning goals, and carries a +4 rating.

Defenceman Phoenix Cahill returns to the NHL Central Scouting rankings for the second consecutive season, checking in at #192. The Cottage Grove, MN native has logged heavy minutes for the Cougars. The 6'2", 211-pound blue-liner has recorded two assists in 35 WHL games this season. Cahill was selected 15th overall by Prince George in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Arsenii Anisimov rounds out the Cougars' representatives at #198. The sophomore forward has produced 27 points (3-24-27), owns a +6 rating, and has registered 75 shots on goal this season. The Kazan, RUS product has appeared in 99 games with Prince George, totalling 39 points (5-34-39).

The Prince George Cougars congratulate all six players named to NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings. The Cougars return to action on Friday, January 16, when they face the Kamloops Blazers at 7:00 pm at the Sandman Centre.







