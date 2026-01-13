Runtso and Stewart Named on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings
Published on January 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Timofei Runtso and Nolan Stewart were listed on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.
Runtso, who is ranked 53rd overall among North American Skaters, has 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 39 games so far this season. Hailing from Marina del Rey, California, Runtso is in his first season with the Royals and currently leads the Western Hockey League in rookie defenseman scoring. Runtso was signed by Victoria this past offseason.
Stewart, who is ranked 200th overall among North American Skaters, has 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 39 games so far this season. Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta, Stewart is in his second season with the Royals and currently sits fourth in team scoring and was originally drafted by the Royals in the fifth round, 104th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.
Single Game Tickets for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/single-game-tickets/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
Western Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026
- Five Winterhawks Named to NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Portland Winterhawks
- 5 Giants Listed on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Vancouver Giants
- Runtso and Stewart Named on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Victoria Royals
- Curran and MacKenzie Return from World Juniors with Medals in Tow - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Six Cougars Earn Spots on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Prince George Cougars
- Liske, Vanhanen Named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings - Everett Silvertips
- Harrington, Sparks, Gillespie Among 78 WHL-Developed Players Named to 2026 NHL CSS Midterm Rankings - Spokane Chiefs
- FLIGHT PATH: Warriors Looking to Rebound against Winterhawks - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Trio Named to Midterm Rankings by NHL Central Scouting - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Game Day Hub: January 13 vs Moose Jaw - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Runtso and Stewart Named on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings
- Ethan Eskit Named Goaltender of the Week
- Royals Sign Owen McCarthy to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Limited Spots Available: Register Today for the Canucks Hot Stove
- Canucks Alumni and Mascot Fin Will at SOFMC for Hockey Fest