Runtso and Stewart Named on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

Published on January 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Timofei Runtso and Nolan Stewart were listed on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

Runtso, who is ranked 53rd overall among North American Skaters, has 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 39 games so far this season. Hailing from Marina del Rey, California, Runtso is in his first season with the Royals and currently leads the Western Hockey League in rookie defenseman scoring. Runtso was signed by Victoria this past offseason.

Stewart, who is ranked 200th overall among North American Skaters, has 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 39 games so far this season. Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta, Stewart is in his second season with the Royals and currently sits fourth in team scoring and was originally drafted by the Royals in the fifth round, 104th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

