Game Day Hub: January 13 vs Moose Jaw

Published on January 13, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks host the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday, January 13, for the teams' first meeting at the Glass Palace since the 2024 WHL Championship, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The back-and-forth from the previous night continued, as Kelowna opened the scoring just over six minutes in on the power play off the stick of points leader Shane Smith. Portland responded when Cole Slobodian sent Nathan Free in with just one to beat, and Free slipped around the defender before burying the equalizer.

After chances at both ends, Kelowna regained the lead late in the second period as Ty Halaburda scored with under three minutes remaining to give the Rockets a 2-1 edge heading into the third.

Portland tied the game as a power play expired, with Free drawing two defenders before setting up Alex Weiermair for a one-timer. Smith then completed a third-period hat trick with two power-play goals and an empty-netter, sealing a 5-2 Rockets win at the Glass Palace.

Moose Jaw Matchup

The Winterhawks and Warriors meet for the lone time this season, as the Eastern Conference club makes its swing through the U.S. Division. Moose Jaw enters the contest coming off a 7-3 loss to the Tri-City Americans on Sunday night in Washington.

The Warriors carry a 15-20-3-1 record into tonight's matchup and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with 34 points, looking to collect valuable road points as they push toward the playoff picture in the second half of the season.

In his third season with Moose Jaw, Landen McFadden leads the Warriors with 39 points (17G, 22A) and is set to skate in his 100th Western Hockey League game tonight.

Milestone Moments

The Winterhawks hit a pair of milestones last week, as Reed Brown and Jordan Duguay each skated in their 100th Western Hockey League game, all of them in Portland threads.

Brown, 17, appeared in 66 games during his rookie campaign and has added 35 more in his sophomore season. This year, he has recorded 22 points (13G, 9A), including one power play goal and one game winner. The Tempe, Arizona, native provides speed and offensive pressure that consistently keeps opposing defenders on their heels.

Duguay, also 17, was the only Winterhawk to skate in all 68 games of the 2024-25 season in his WHL debut and is on pace for a second straight iron-man campaign, having played in all 41 games this year. He sits third in points with 40 thus far (13G, 27A), including four power-play goals, one shorthanded tally, and three game-winning goals.

