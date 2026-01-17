Game Day Hub: January 17 at Seattle

The Portland Winterhawks travel to Kent, Washington to face the Seattle Thunderbirds for their second meeting of the season, first at the accesso Showare Center, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Hawks began their weekend slate of games at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee with a high-scoring opening period, as Portland answered back twice to stay within striking distance. Jake Gustafson buried his 11th of the season off a feed from Luke Wilfley, and a two-on-none rush later in the frame saw Alex Weiermair set up Ryan Miller to make it a one-goal game after 20 minutes.

Portland continued to push in the second, with Miller striking again on the power play after Niko Tsakumis found him at the left dot. Reed Brown added another before the intermission by finishing his own rebound, keeping the Hawks within reach heading into the third. Darian Rolsing scored his first WHL goal in the final frame, but Portland ultimately fell 9-4 in Wenatchee.

Thunderbirds Take

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds meet for just the second time this season and the first at accesso ShoWare Center, as Portland looks to add another win in the rivalry series. The teams will face off six more times after this matchup as the playoff race tightens in the final months of the season.

The last meeting came on December 6 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where Alex Weiermair scored twice to lift Portland to a 4-3 victory over Seattle. The Thunderbirds recently added WHL points leader Cameron Schmidt from the Vancouver Giants at the trade deadline. Schmidt enters the contest with 66 points (30G, 36A), including six points in three games since joining Seattle.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







