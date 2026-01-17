Game Day Hub: January 17 at Seattle
Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
The Portland Winterhawks travel to Kent, Washington to face the Seattle Thunderbirds for their second meeting of the season, first at the accesso Showare Center, with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.
Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PST
Venue: accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, WA.
Uniforms: White
Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app
Watch Live: Victory+
Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
Upcoming Promotional Games:
Monday, January 19 - Tommy Palooza and Mascot Mayhem - BUY TICKETS
Friday, January 30 - Pacific Islanders Night - BUY TICKETS
Saturday, February 7 - 50 Years of Hawkey: Unveiling 20-11 - BUY TICKETS
FOLLOW ALONG
Last Time Out
The Hawks began their weekend slate of games at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee with a high-scoring opening period, as Portland answered back twice to stay within striking distance. Jake Gustafson buried his 11th of the season off a feed from Luke Wilfley, and a two-on-none rush later in the frame saw Alex Weiermair set up Ryan Miller to make it a one-goal game after 20 minutes.
Portland continued to push in the second, with Miller striking again on the power play after Niko Tsakumis found him at the left dot. Reed Brown added another before the intermission by finishing his own rebound, keeping the Hawks within reach heading into the third. Darian Rolsing scored his first WHL goal in the final frame, but Portland ultimately fell 9-4 in Wenatchee.
Thunderbirds Take
The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds meet for just the second time this season and the first at accesso ShoWare Center, as Portland looks to add another win in the rivalry series. The teams will face off six more times after this matchup as the playoff race tightens in the final months of the season.
The last meeting came on December 6 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where Alex Weiermair scored twice to lift Portland to a 4-3 victory over Seattle. The Thunderbirds recently added WHL points leader Cameron Schmidt from the Vancouver Giants at the trade deadline. Schmidt enters the contest with 66 points (30G, 36A), including six points in three games since joining Seattle.
Tune in on Victory+
Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.
Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back, Welcome Americans to Rogers Place - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: January 17 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
- Wetsch Scores Two Against Former Team as Rockets Beat Hitmen, 5-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Edge Thunderbirds for OT Win - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Miller Strikes Twice as Hawks Fall to Wild - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Win 10th Straight Game - Penticton Vees
- Esler Pitches Shutout, Chiefs Blank Silvertips, 4-0, in Everett - Spokane Chiefs
- Lajoie's Hat-Trick Helps Cougars To 7-6 Win over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Win 19th Straight Game, 7-3, over Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Crank out 9-4 Home Win Friday, Clinch Season Series Against Portland - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Lose in Overtime to Warriors - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hood Makes 42 Saves as Giants Suffer 4-2 Loss to Penticton - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.