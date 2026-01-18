Tigers Fall to Raiders, 8-5

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Raiders for the third of fourth matchups between the two clubs this season on Saturday, January 17th in Co-op Place. The Tigers came into the night with a three point lead on the Raiders in the eastern conference standings, while Prince Albert still had two games in hand. Needless to say, Saturday's game was going to be big for the standings.

The physical tone from the teams' previous matchups carried into Saturday's game almost immediately, with a small scrum resulting in some early 4-on-4 hockey.

Both teams went back to even strength unscathed, but the tone was already set. It didn't take much longer for Prince Albert to open the scoring. Daxon Rudolph's 20th goal of the season came at 5:18 to give PA a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers went on a penalty kill a few minutes later, and managed to even up the score despite being down a man. Liam Ruck scored his 25th of the season on a short handed give and go play with Josh Van Mulligen at 8:43 to make it 1-1.

Medicine Hat and Prince Albert had great showings on both ends of the ice, with each team generating many grade-A chances.

Jordan Switzer continued to be solid for the Tigers on the back end, making some incredible saves to keep the game close. Including an amazing cross-crease save on a one-timer to keep the game tied late in the first period.

The Tigers put up nine shots in the first frame while the Raiders put up 10. The teams went into the second intermission tied 1-1.

The Raiders came out flying in the second period, scoring just 0:34 into the middle frame. Max Heise scored his 20th of the year to give PA a 2-1 lead.

Maddix McCagherty followed that up with his 12th of the season to continue the Raiders' momentum, giving them a 3-1 lead at 11:42.

The Tigers had a crucial power play early in the second period, but could not find their way past the Raiders goaltender.

Max Heise scored his second of the night at 15:10 to give the Raiders a 4-1 lead and put the pressure on the Tigers.

Jonas Woo decided the Tabbies were down but not out, scoring with 0:15 remaining in the second period to bring the Tigers within two. Woo held onto the puck until a lane opened up and fire a wrister from the left circle for his 23rd goal of the year.

The Tigers went into the second intermission down 4-2 after posting 11 shots to PA's 13 in the middle frame.

The third period was a scoring bonanza for both teams and an emotional roller coaster for fans on both sides.

Kade Stengrim made it a one goal game with his 11th goal of the year off of a Noah Davidson rebound at 4:46.

Markus Ruck scored the Tigers third straight goal to tie the game 4-4 at 11:22. A great heads up play from Josh Van Mulligen saw him whip a cross ice pass to Ruck after a rebound before the defence could reset. Co-op Place erupted, and the Tigers tied the game with under 9:00 to go in the third.

Prince Albert responded with a weird bounce that went off of a falling Raiders player's head and into the net, to restore their lead, this time 5-4 at 12:56.

The newest Tiger came up big with his second goal in the black and orange to tie the game just 0:38 after PA took the lead. Luke Cozens scored his 19th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the left slot after a great centering pass from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll.

Momentum would shift back in favour of the Raiders as Max Heise completed his hat trick with his third goal of the night at 17:26.

The Tabbies were not able to come back with the little time remaining, and Prince Albert potted two empty net goals to seal the deal. The first from Maddix McCagherty at 18:05, and the second from Braeden Cootes at 19:30.

The Tigers dropped their first game since November 21st, 2025, ending their franchise record win streak at 19 games.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Max Heise (3G, 1A) - Prince Albert

Maddix McCagherty (2G, 2A) - Prince Albert

Markus Ruck (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Josh Van Mulligen

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, January 20th to take on the Calgary Hitmen in Co-op Place.







