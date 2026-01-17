Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back, Welcome Americans to Rogers Place
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column tonight as the Tri-City Americans make their biennial trip to Rogers Place.
The Oil Kings will look to bounce back after a tough 7-3 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night on the road. It was the Oil Kings first regulation loss in 2026 and the first since December 14, a stretch of 10 games. Despite the loss, the Oil Kings are still 29-8-3-2 on the season and still sit second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.
Meanwhile, the opponents, Tri-City is coming off a 5-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels a night ago as part of this three-game swing through Alberta. They also played Calgary on Wednesday, falling in a shootout. The rest of their games in the Central Division were earlier in the season and the Americans are 2-0-1-1 against the division this season. Overall, the Americans are 22-15-3-1 on the season, good for fourth in the Western Conference.
Last season, the Oil Kings and Americans met in Kennewick with Tri-City taking a 6-5 win in a wild back-and-forth game. Miroslav Holinka had a goal and an assist for the Oil Kings in that game. Current Oil King Austin Zemlak was part of the Americans for that game and will play his former club tonight.
The Oil Kings have seen three other U.S. Division clubs this season, going 2-0-0-1 against them this season.
Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m. as the Oil Kings will also be wearing their fan designed jerseys.
