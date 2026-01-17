Wetsch Scores Two Against Former Team as Rockets Beat Hitmen, 5-2

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets' Owen Folstrom

The Kelowna Rockets broke a 2-2 tie in the third, scoring three straight goals to hand the red-hot Calgary Hitmen their first regulation loss since December 16th. It was a big game for former Hitmen Captain Carson Wetsch, who played his former club for the first time since being dealt in May.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna started the scoring off first when Carson Wetsch scored his 14th of the season at 9:07 into the first period with a nifty tip from a fantastic pass from Parker Alcos. Tij Iginla picked up the second assist. Wetsch was a member of Calgary for parts of four seasons before arriving at Kelowna last summer. It was his first time playing against his former team.

The Rockets continued scoring in the second as Owen Folstrom (7) scored at 6:07 into the second period off a smooth passing play with Nate Corbet, who picked up an assist in his home return to the Rockets lineup. Mazden Leslie picked up the second assist.

The Hitmen, however, stormed back in the second period as Blake Vanek scored twice in just under two minutes to tie the game at two. The game remained tied as it entered the third period.

Kelowna scored its one and only power play of the game as Hiroki Gojsic sniped one past the Hitmen netminder less than five minutes into the third period. Assists on the goal came from Carson Wetsch and Tij Iginla. The Rockets scored a much-needed insurance goal from Captain Wetsch (15) at the 16:27 mark in the third. Tij Iginla picked up his third assist of the game, while Ty Halaburda picked up the secondary assist.

The Rockets added a shorthanded empty netter as Parker Alcos (4) scored off a transition pass from Shane Smith, who picked up the puck from Vojtech Cihar, who made a key shot block on the penalty kill in the dying moments.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger had a good night in between the pipes with 25 saves on 27 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 40 | Calgary 27

Power Play: Kelowna 1/1 | Calgary 1/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 35 | Calgary 31

UP NEXT

The Rockets get right back into it at home once again tomorrow, as they take on the Prince George Cougars at 6:00 p.m. PST. Fans can get their tickets for the matchup at selectyourtickets.com.

