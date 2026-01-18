Royals Strike Early, Hand Pats Tight Loss at Brandt Centre

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats couldn't recover from a fast start by the Victoria Royals, falling 5-2 on Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.

Victoria struck three times in the opening 3:10, capitalizing on their first four shots of the game to quickly build a commanding lead. Caleb Matthews opened the scoring just 1:26 in with a low shot from the high slot, before Layne Schofield and Heath Nelson added goals 27 seconds and 1:17 later, respectively, to make it 3-0 early and end the night for Pats goaltender Marek Schlenker.

The Pats settled in as the period wore on and were rewarded late in the frame. On the power play, Reese Hamilton wired a point shot through traffic at 14:33, with Ephram McNutt and Maddox Schultz earning the assists, to cut the deficit to 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

Victoria restored their three-goal cushion early in the second period. Nolan Stewart capitalized on a loose puck in front just as a Royals power play expired at 2:23, and Schofield struck again at 6:57, finishing off a two-on-one to give the visitors a 5-1 advantage.

Regina continued to push in the third and found the scoresheet again just under three minutes in. Zach Moore sent Keets Fawcett in alone with a stretch pass through the middle, and the Pats' leading scorer made a slick forehand move to beat Ethan Eskit and make it 5-2.

Despite the late marker, the Pats were unable to generate a comeback, as the Royals broke the Pats three game winning-streak.

FINAL: Victoria Royals 5, Regina Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

Royals 1-0 - #9 Caleb Matthews (7), assisted by #4 Seth Fryer & #47 Owen McCarthy at 1:26 // Matthews took a low shot from the high slot that snuck through the five hole of Marek Schlenker to open the scoring on their first shot.

Royals 2-0 - #8 Layne Schofield (2), assisted by #16 Wyatt Danyleyko at 1:53 // Scholfield won a puck battle along the far boards and cut to the front of the net, spinning around and firing a low shot under Marek Schlenker.

Royals 3-0 - #22 Heath Nelson (15), assisted by #19 Hayden Moore at 3:10 // The puck bounced around the front of the net before being sent home by Nelson in the crease, spelling the end of the night for goaltender Marek Schlenker, with the Royals scoring their third goal on their fourth shot.

Pats 3-1 - #6 Reese Hamilton (5), assisted by #55 Ephram McNutt & #19 Maddox Schultz at 14:33 PP) // Hamilton riffled a shot home from the left point to get the Pats on the board late in the opening frame.

Second Period

Royals 4-1 - #17 Nolan Stewart (11), assisted by #12 Cosmo Wilson & #11 Ludovic Perreault at 2:23 // Just as the Royals power play was expiring, Nolan Stewart backhanded a loose puck home in front of the net to extend the Royals lead.

Royals 5-1 - #8 Layne Schofield (3), assisted by #28 Cruz Waltze & #7 Odin Vauhkonen at 6:57 // Waltze poked the puck away from a Pats defender at the line, and skated in on a two-on-one, sliding the puck over to a open Schofield who ripped home his second of the game.

Third Period

Royals 5-1 - #10 Keets Fawcett (22), assisted by #18 Zach Moore at 2:53 // Moore sprung Fawcett on a partial breakaway with a through the middle pass, beating Ethan Eskit with a slick forehand move.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 5 - 12 - 10 - 23 Royals: 9 - 8 - 7 - 28

Power Plays

Pats: 1/3 Royals: 0/7

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 1 save on 4 shots (3:10) & Taylor Tabashniuk - 22 saves on 24 shots (56:50) Royals: Ethan Eskit - 21 saves on 23 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #8 Layne Schofield (2G) Second Star: #17 Nolan Stewart (1G) Third Star: #22 Heath Nelson (1G)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats have a tough stretch coming up with four games in five nights next week. Tuesday, the Pats will take on the Red Deer Rebels followed by stops in Edmonton, Lethbridge and Calgary.







