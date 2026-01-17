Warriors Looking for Third Win of US Division Road Trip

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are heading into their final game of their US division road trip looking for their third win.

Last night, Pavel McKenzie sent home the game winning goal in overtime to push the Warriors to victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Kash Andresen and Mathieu Lajoie added the other goals for the Warriors. McKenzie and Lajoie each also tallied an assist for two points apiece in the win, and Landen McFadden added two assists. Brady Ness was assessed 25 penalty minutes in the win.

Landen McFadden's assists pushed him to 42 points on the season (17 goals, 25 assists), Pavel McKenzie follows closely behind with 11 goals and 41 points, Aiden Ziprick ranks third with 12 goals and 37 points, and Ethan Semeniuk rounds out the top four with ten goals and 31 points.

Spokane skated to a four goal shutout win over the Everett SIlvertips in Everett last night. Carter Esler made 29 saves in the win, Logan Wormald tallied three assists, and Owen Martin notched a goal and two points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







