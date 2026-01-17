Hood Makes 42 Saves as Giants Suffer 4-2 Loss to Penticton

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Penticton Vees' Andrew Reyelts on game night

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Penticton Vees' Andrew Reyelts on game night(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

LANGLEY, B.C. - Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood made 42 saves on Friday night in a tough 4-2 loss to the Penticton Vees at Langley Events Centre.

The Giants struggled in the first two periods, allowing three goals in the first and a fourth goal in the second, entering the third period down 4-0. They made a late push in the final frame with goals from forward Brett Olson and defenceman Will Sharpe, but ultimately came up short.

Vancouver now has a record of 18-23-1-2 (39 points) and sit three points back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Penticton improves to 25-9-4-3 (57 points) and has now won 10 straight games.

Tristan Petersen, Brady Birnie, Samuel Drancak, and Ethan Weber were the goal scorers for Penticton.

Petersen opened the scoring for the Vees with a rebound goal, notching his 13th goal of the season.

Then the Vees capitalized on a two-man advantage with another rebound goal for Brady Birnie, who deposited his 15th goal of the year.

Penticton kept pouring it on in the first with a late goal by Samuel Drancak, scoring his 12th goal of the campaign.

Defenceman Ethan Weber scored his seventh goal late in the second period, essentially sealing the deal for Penticton. They led 4-0 after 40 minutes and had a commanding 41-5 lead in shots on goal.

In the third period, the Giants got goals from Olson (12th goal) and Sharpe (4th goal), though it just wasn't enough for the G-Men to come back.

Olson's goal happened thanks to strong work behind the net from Jakob Oreskovic.

A few minutes later, Oreskovic picked up his second assist, this time off a cross-ice pass to Sharpe, who finished top shelf.

Vancouver out-shot Penticton 12-6 in the third period, but the final score was 4-2 for the Vees. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 2/3/12 = 17 | PEN - 23/18/6 = 47

PP: VAN- 0/1 | PEN - 1/4

Face-Offs: VAN - 25 | PEN - 34 3 STARS

1st: PEN - Brady Birnie - 1G, 1A, 7 SOG, +1

2nd: VAN - Burke Hood - 42 Saves on 46 Shots

3rd: PEN - Ethan Weber - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (42 saves / 46 shots in relief)

Penticton: WIN - Andrew Reyelts (15 saves / 17 shots) THEY SAID IT "We seemed like a group early on that was a bit lost. Guys were looking to one another [to see] who was going to get this thing going, who was going to be the spark...guys just looking around looking for answers instead of taking ownership and understanding that nobody is going to throw us a life raft right now, regardless of who is in and who's out. We don't have the luxury to not be the hardest working, most competitive team. Everybody has got to step up. We just can't have 'B' and 'C' games from anybody now. We need the urgency and desperation to be what it was in the third period and we need to be able to start like that." - Head Coach Parker Burgess CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL POST-GAME INTERVIEW WITH HC BURGESS

UPCOMING

The Giants are in Everett on Saturday and host the Cougars on Sunday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, January 17 Everett AOTW Arena 6:05 PM

Sunday, January 18 Prince George Langley Events Centre 4:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Sunday, January 18 against Prince George! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.