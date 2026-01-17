Game Preview: Game 43 VS Raiders

January 17, 2026

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of four matchups between the two eastern conference teams. The Tigers are 2-0-0-0 against the Raiders so far this season. Jonas Woo (2G, 3A) leads the team with five points in the series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Prince Albert 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 3 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 29 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025) Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)

Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

31-6-3-2 30-6-4-0

Central - 1st East Div. - 1st

East - 1st East Conf. - 2nd

League - 2nd League - 3rd

Home - 17-1-1-1 Home - 14-2-2-0

Away - 14-5-2-1 Away - 16-4-2-0

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 8-2-0-0

Streak - W19 Streak - W2

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

47-17-3-1 39-23-5-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 1st

East - 1st East Conf. - 4th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 21-9-4-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 25-7-2-0

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Prince Albert

Power Play: 32.1% (2nd) Power Play: 31.1% (3rd)

Penalty Kill: 81.0% (4th) Penalty Kill: 77.7% (11th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3 on Friday, January 16th in Co-op Place for their 19th straight win. Markus Ruck (1G, 3A) led the team with four points on the night. Liam Ruck found the back of the net twice, while Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Jonas Woo, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each scored once. Jordan Switzer stopped 18 of 21 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (61) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.57)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.900)

Assists - Markus Ruck (49) Wins - Jordan Switzer (21)

PIMs - Cam Parr (73) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+51)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 61 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 61 (T-3rd)

Jonas Woo - 59 (T-6th)

Markus Ruck - 59 (T-6th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 24 (T-7th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 49 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 37 (T-6th)

Jonas Woo - 37 (T-6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 9 (T-10th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 29 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 17 (T-5th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 4 (T-10th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-3rd)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 73 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +51 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +46 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.57 (6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 21 (1st)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 17 Game Point Streak - 36 Points

Kade Stengrim 8 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Jonas Woo 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 19 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Andrew Basha 200 Career Points 195 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 45 Career Wins

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 SOW @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 W @ Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 24 7:00PM (ST)

VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W VS Saskatoon - Tue. Jan 27 7:00PM (MST)

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 31 7:00PM (MST)







