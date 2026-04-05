Parr Sends Tigers to Round 2 with Overtime Winner, 5-4, over Pats

Published on April 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Pats for game five of the first round on Saturday, April 4th in Co-op Place.

Coming into the game with a 3-1 series lead the Tigers were looking for one more win to close out the series and advance to the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

Tigers players came out to Co-op Place on their feet and their flashlights in the air, showing that Tiger fans were ready to cheer on their team as they chased a series clinching win.

Both teams put double digit shots on goal in the first period with Medicine Hat outshooting Regina 11-10.

While the Tigers were putting shots on net and turning up the offensive pressure, Regina was the first on the board with an early goal from Dayton Deschamps at 1:20.

Marek Schlenker and Jordan Switzer kept their respective creases locked down for the rest of the first frame, and the Pats went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Regina was the first on the board for the second period in a row as Zachary Lansard scored his third goal of the playoffs at 1:54.

Ruslan Karimov scored the third consecutive unanswered Pats goal at 2:17 to make it 3-0 Regina.

The Tigers began their climb back with a power play goal from Andrew Basha at 6:07. Basha finished off a gritty battle in the Pats' crease as three Tigers players tried to bang the puck in at 6:07.

Regina responded later in the period with Ellis Mieyette's first goal of the playoffs at 12:07.

The Tigers made a huge push in the dying minutes of the middle frame to tied the game with two late goals.

Noah Davidson muscled in a centering pass in Regina's crease from Luke Cozens to bring the Tigers within two at 18:18.

With five seconds left Bryce Pickford buried a one-timer from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll to make it a one goal game before the second intermission.

After outshooting their opponent 13-8 in the middle frame, The Tigers spent practically the entire third period in Regina's end outshooting them 12-3.

Schlenker continued to stand on his head and keep the Tigers out of the back of the net and Regina held onto their lead.

Until Liam Ruck tied the game with 15:36 off of a dumped-in puck bounced off of a stanchion out to the front of the net. Ruck jumped on the opportunity and sent the Tigers to overtime.

One goal away from finishing the series, the Tigers were looking for a hero to send them to round two. 0:51 into the overtime period, Cam Parr sent a low wrist shot from the point to the front of the net and the puck found it's way through the five-hole of Schlenker to finish the series.

The Tigers won the series 4-1 with a final score of 5-4 in game five.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/7 - 28.6%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Ephram McNutt (Graduating Player) - Regina

Caden Brown (Graduating Player) - Regina

Cam Parr (OT GWG) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Noah Davidson

The Tigers' round 2 opponent is to be determined.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.