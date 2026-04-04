Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 5 VS Pats
Published on April 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers and Regina Pats faced off four times during the regular season. Medicine Hat swept the season series with four wins. Liam Ruck (7G, 5A) led the team with 12 points in the series.
2025-26 Season Series:
Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Mar 10 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 3 (Nov 14 2025)
Medicine Hat 11 @ Regina 2 (Mar 3 2026) Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 20 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Regina
50-10-5-3 25-34-7-2
Central - 1st East Div. - 4th
East - 2nd East Conf. - 7th
League - 3rd League - 16th
Home - 28-3-2-1 Home - 15-13-4-2
Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 10-21-3-0
Round 1 Schedule:
Game 1 - Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 6
Game 2 - Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 2
Game 3 - Medicine Hat 8 @ Regina 2
Game 4 - Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 2
Game 5 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, April 4 (7:00pm MT)
Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Regina - Sunday, April 5 (6:00pm ST)*
Game 7 - Regina @ Medicine Hat - Tuesday, April 7 (7:00pm MT)*
*If necessary
Previous Game: The Tigers took down the Pats 4-2 in game four on Wednesday, April 1st in the Brandt Centre. Noah Davidson (1G, 1A) and Andrew Basha (2A) led the team with two points each. Gavin Kor, Liam Ruck, Kade Stengrim, and Noah Davidson each tallied a goal for the Tigers. Carter Casey had a great performance stopping 28 of 30 shots on goal.
Special Teams (Playoffs):
Medicine Hat Regina
Power Play: 20.0% (T-9th) Power Play: 5.6% (16th)
Penalty Kill: 94.4% (1st) Penalty Kill: 80.0% (T-7th)
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Jonas Woo & Andrew Basha (7) GAA - Carter Casey (2.00)
Goals - Jonas Woo (3) Save % - Carter Casey (.933)
Assists - Andrew Basha (5) Wins - Jordan Switzer (2)
PIMs - Yaroslav Bryzgalov & Niilopekka Muhonen (6)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+8)
League Top 10s (Playoffs):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Jonas Woo - 7 (T-5th)
Andrew Basha - 7 (T-5th)
Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-10th)
Assists Andrew Basha - 5 (T-3rd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 3 (T-2nd)
Game Winning Goals Jonas Woo - 1 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-3rd)
Liam Ruck - 1 (T-3rd)
First Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 1 (T-8th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-8th)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)
Andrew Basha - 1 (T-1st)
Noah Davidson - 1 (T-1st)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +8 (T-3rd)
Goals Against Average (Qualified Goalies) Jordan Switzer - 2.34 (6th)
Wins (Qualified Goalies) Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-8th)
Roaring Runs (Playoffs):
Player Name Streak
Jonas Woo 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Andrew Basha 4 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Kade Stengrim 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Kade Stengrim 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Medicine Hat Regina
Power Play: 32.2% (1st) Power Play: 24.9% (8th)
Penalty Kill: 78.6% (11th) Penalty Kill: 72.8% (18th)
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (108) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)
Goals - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)
Assists - Markus Ruck (87) Wins - Jordan Switzer (30)
PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Markus Ruck - 108 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 104 (2nd)
Jonas Woo - 86 (T-10th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (T-2nd)
Liam Ruck - 45 (T-2nd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 87 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 59 (5th)
Jonas Woo - 57 (6th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 23 (T-7th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 10 (T-3rd)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-8th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (T-9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)
Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 30 (3rd)
Roster Makeup: 25 Players - 15 Forwards - 7 Defence - 3 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Christie
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (8) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha, Luke Ruptash
British Columbia (5) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen, Cash Christie
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Regina Pats 4-2 W *@ Regina Pats - Sunday, April 5 6:00pm ST
@ Regina Pats 8-2 W *VS Regina Pats - Tuesday, April 7 7:00pm MT
VS Regina Pats 4-2 L
VS Regina Pats 6-2 W
VS Red Deer Rebels 8-3 W
*If necessary
Western Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Parr Sends Tigers to Round 2 with Overtime Winner, 5-4, over Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pats' Season Ends in Heartbreak with 5-4 Overtime Loss to Tigers - Regina Pats
- Game Preview: Round 1 - Game 5 VS Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- T-Birds Season Ends in Penticton - Seattle Thunderbirds
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