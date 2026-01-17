Vees Win 10th Straight Game

Langley, BC - Tristan Petersen scored for a fourth straight game helping the Penticton Vees to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants.

The Vees climb to 25-9-4-3 on the season with the win, their tenth in a row.

The Vees opened the scoring off a point shot from Doogan Pederson that Tristan Petersen cleaned up for his 13th of the season to make it 1-0.

Brady Birnie added a Vees marker on the powerplay for his 15th of the year at 16:41 and then Sam Drancak struck for his first as a Vee to make it 3-0 heading into the first intermission. The Vees were dominant in the opening 20 minutes outshooting Vancouver 23-2.

It was another strong period from the Vees who added to their lead with Ethan Weber crashing the net and depositing the puck past Giants goaltender Burke Hood for his seventh of the year.

That was all the scoring in the middle frame.

The Giants managed to fight in the third. First, Brett Olson potted his seventh of the year and then Will Sharpe found the net to make it 4-2 with just over four minutes remaining.

That would be as close as the Giants would get as the Vees closed out their tenth straight win defeating Vancouver 4-2.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 47

Giants- 17

Scoring:

Vees- Tristan Petersen, Brady Birnie, Samuel Drancak, Ethan Weber

Giants- Brett Olson, Will Sharpe

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/4

Giants- 0/1

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts- 15/17

Giants- Burke Hood- 43/47

Up Next: The Vees return home to host the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday for a 6:00PM puck drop.







