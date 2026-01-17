Oil Kings Re-Assign Schollar

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born goaltender Rail Schollar.

Schollar will re-join the Calgary Northstars U18AAA club. He has played 15 games with the Northstars, earning a 7-7-1 record with a 3.24 goals-against-average, and a .901 save percentage with two shutouts.

The Oil Kings host Tri-City tonight.







