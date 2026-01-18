Warriors Complete Comeback for OT Thriller Win over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - An impressive effort in the third period pushed the Warriors to a 5-4 overtime win over the Spokane chiefs to end their US Division road trip with a record of .500.

In a dominant first period, Spokane took the lead just after the halfway mark. Former Regina Pat Sam Oremba added the Chiefs' second goal with under eight minutes to play in the opening period. Connor Schmidt responded for the Warriors' less than a minute later to bring the team back within one.

After leveling Jan Trefny in the neutral zone, Assanali Sarkenov was assessed a minor penalty for checking to the head. The Warriors couldn't capitalize on the man advantage. Back at even strength and late in the period, William Degagne was called for tripping and the Warriors headed into the first intermission down a goal with 1:49 remaining on their first penalty kill of the game.

Spokane scored the lone goal to give them a two goal lead with just over 14 minutes to play. Warriors' Steven Steranka and Casey Brown each had an opportunity to notch a goal to cut the deficit, but Chiefs' goalie Linus Vieillard stood strong to keep his team in control.

Late in the period, Gage Nagel and Gavin Burcar were assessed matching minor penalties, Nagel for roughing and Burcar for slashing, and the teams played four-on-four for the first time in the game.

In the third period, the Warriors stormed back with three goals in 2:15 to put themselves ahead by a goal with under eight minutes to play. Pavel McKenzie, Landen McFadden, and Mathieu Lajoie are credited with the goals in the third period. McFadden's goal came on the power play, marking the first power play goal of the US Division road trip. Late in the period, Ethan Semeniuk was called for hooking and the Chiefs capitalized to tie the game again.

As with Friday night's game, the Warriors made quick work of the extra frame with Gage Nagel sending home the game-winner just 36 seconds into sudden death.

The Warriors went one for two on the power play and one for two on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 41 saves on 45 shots. Across the ice, Linus Vieillard made 20 saves on 25 shots.

The Warriors are back in action at the Temple Gardens Centre on Thursday, January 22 against the Prince Albert Raiders. Thursday is Raincheck night. Season ticket holders can exchange any unused season tickets at the Temple Gardens Centre Box Office for tickets to the game.







