Chiefs Host Warriors in Rare Cross-Conference Match-Up Saturday Night

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home Saturday to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors for the first and only time this season. The teams last faced each other on October 15, 2024 in Moose Jaw, when the Chiefs came away with a dominant 7-4 victory. It's Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night! Take photos with your favorite princesses and heroes on the main concourse throughout the night, courtesy of Gold Seal Plumbing.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.

PROMO: Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night presented by Rock 94 1/2 and ESPN 700.

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

