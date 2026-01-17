Chiefs Host Warriors in Rare Cross-Conference Match-Up Saturday Night
Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs return home Saturday to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors for the first and only time this season. The teams last faced each other on October 15, 2024 in Moose Jaw, when the Chiefs came away with a dominant 7-4 victory. It's Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night! Take photos with your favorite princesses and heroes on the main concourse throughout the night, courtesy of Gold Seal Plumbing.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night presented by Rock 94 1/2 and ESPN 700.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
