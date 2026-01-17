Tigers Win 19th Straight Game, 7-3, over Oil Kings

January 17, 2026

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday, January 16th in Co-op Place. Friday's matchup was not only big for the eastern conference standings, but the Tigers were also chasing their 19th straight win.

The two teams last me ton Wednesday, January 14th in Rogers Place, a matchup that stayed close the entire way through, finishing with a 3-2 Tigers win in a shootout. Friday's matchup started with a lot different of a pace, almost matching last game's score in the first period.

Liam Ruck was the first on the board as one of the best power play units in the league was given an opportunity early. Andrew Basha sent a low wrist shot from the point to Ruck out front who tipped it home for his 23rd of the season at 4:20.

Tigers fans were feeling a little bit of deja vu on Medicine Hat's second goal of the night, as it was once again Liam Ruck from Basha on the power play. An incredible passing play touched the sticks of every player on the power play unit before a cross-ice pass to Basha allowed him to feed Ruck out front to make it 2-0 Tigers at 10:11.

Basha secured his third point of the first period with his third goal of the year at 14:03 to make it 3-0 Tigers. The Calgary Flames prospect showed incredible patience on the 2-on-1 rush, forcing the goaltender to respect the centering pass. Once the goalie left his post to anticipate the pass, Basha sent a wrist shot through the open five-hole to make it three straight goals for the Tigers to open the game.

Edmonton managed to find the back of the net once right before the end of the first frame. Andrew O'Neill scored at 18:49 to cut the Oil Kings' deficit to two.

Medicine Hat outshot their opponent 10-9 in the first frame, playing strongly on both ends of the ice.

The second period action began immediately after puck drop with the goal Tiger fans have been waiting for.

Bryce Pickford scored his 33rd goal of the season 0:32 into the second period, becoming the first defenceman to do so in the WHL internet-era (1996-97 and beyond). The Tigers captain tied the record less than a week prior against Lethbridge on January 10th, 2026. His record setting goal was a pretty one as he intercepted an Oil Kings pass, side stepped a defender at their blueline, toe dragged another, then fired a wrist shot to make it 4-1 Tigers and etch his name into the history books.

The captain's defensive partner Jonas Woo picked up the fifth tally of the night for the Tigers at 6:03. Woo jumped up on a 3-on-1, carried the puck in and around a sliding defender, then cut to the front to score his 22nd goal of the season on the power play.

In the final stretch of the second frame, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll made it three unanswered goals for the Tigers with his 10th of the year. The puck was bouncing all around the crease with bodies everywhere after Luke Cozens threw the puck out front. Gordon-Carroll managed to jam the puck through the scrum to make it 6-1 Tigers at 17:52.

Edmonton answered back just before the end of the second period at 19:32 with Carter Sotheran's seventh of the year to make it 6-2 Tigers at the second intermission.

The goalies stayed busy on both sides of the rink in the third period as Medicine Hat put up nine shots and Edmonton put up eight.

The Oil Kings were the first to find their way to the back of the net in the third period with Andrew O'Neill's second of the night at 4:35.

After an outstanding performance on Wednesday night against the Oil Kings, Jordan Switzer got the nod in net again for the Tigers and played outstanding once again. Co-op Place showed some love to Switzer all night as he once again came up big and made some important saves in Friday's game. Switzer did not let in another shot after O'Neill's second goal, and finished the night with 18 saves on 21 shots faced.

Markus Ruck capped off the evening for the Tigers with his 10th of the year at 14:37 to make the final score 7-3 Tigers.

With a win on Friday night the Tigers won their 19th straight game, continuing the franchise's longest win streak. Friday's win was also the Tigers' 2000th franchise regular season win, a massive milestone that commemorates the winning tradition the Tigers have built since being founded in 1970.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/4 - 75.0%

PK: 3/4 - 75.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (1G, Record setting goal) - Medicine Hat

Markus Ruck (1G, 3A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Luke Cozens

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, January 17th to take on the Prince Albert Raiders in Co-op Place.







