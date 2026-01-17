Game Preview: Vees vs Hitmen
Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees carry a 10 game winning streak into their battle with the Calgary Hitmen tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is 6:00PM. TICKETS
If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.
The Vees (25-9-4-3) picked up a 10th straight victory, 4-2 last night in Langley against the Vancouver Giants. The score doesn't really speak to the dominating fashion in which the Vees played as they outshot the Giants 47-17 and had given up only five shots after 40 minutes. Ethan Weber and Brady Birnie each had a goal and an assist to lead the way for the Vees.
The Hitmen enter Saturday's matchup 22-11-5-1. They dropped a 5-2 contest to the Kelowna Rockets last night. This is their second of a four game road trip. Calgary will return to Alberta to finish off the swing in Medicine Hat and Red Deer next week. The Hitmen sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings this season and are 6-2-2-0 in their last 10 games.
Vees Player to Watch: D Ethan Weber: Weber was the first Vees defenceman to hit 30 points last night. He has points in three straight games and seven points in seven games since the start of 2026.
Fast Fact: Doogan Pederson is two games away from 150 in his WHL career entering Saturday's contest.
HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between the Vees and Hitmen. Penticton will travel to Calgary next season as part of their Alberta road trip that will happen every second season.
2025-26 Scoring Leaders:
Vees:
Jacob Kvasnicka- 53 points (22g, 31a)
Ryden Evers- 51 points (24g, 27a)
Brady Birnie- 44 points (15g, 29a)
Brittan Alstead- 35 points (14g, 21a)
Matteo Danis- 34 points (17g, 17a)
Hitmen
Kale Dach - 47 points (22g, 25a)
Julien Maze- 45 points (21g, 24a)
Andrei Molgachev- 31 points (15g, 16a)
Western Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Game Preview: Vees vs Hitmen - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Schollar - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 43 VS Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Win 10th Straight Game - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Host Warriors in Rare Cross-Conference Match-Up Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Looking for Third Win of US Division Road Trip - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans at Oil Kings - January 17, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back, Welcome Americans to Rogers Place - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: January 17 at Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
- Wetsch Scores Two Against Former Team as Rockets Beat Hitmen, 5-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Edge Thunderbirds for OT Win - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Miller Strikes Twice as Hawks Fall to Wild - Portland Winterhawks
- Vees Win 10th Straight Game - Penticton Vees
- Esler Pitches Shutout, Chiefs Blank Silvertips, 4-0, in Everett - Spokane Chiefs
- Lajoie's Hat-Trick Helps Cougars To 7-6 Win over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Win 19th Straight Game, 7-3, over Oil Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Crank out 9-4 Home Win Friday, Clinch Season Series Against Portland - Wenatchee Wild
- T-Birds Lose in Overtime to Warriors - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Hood Makes 42 Saves as Giants Suffer 4-2 Loss to Penticton - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Penticton Vees Stories
- Game Preview: Vees vs Hitmen
- Vees Win 10th Straight Game
- Vees Win 10th Straight Game
- Game Preview: Vees at Giants
- Kvasnicka Guides Vees to Ninth Straight Victory