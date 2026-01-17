Preview: Americans at Oil Kings - January 17, 2026
Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: Cruz Pavao scored a power play goal with 7:28 remaining before adding an empty netter, lifting the Americans to a 5-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels last night. Connor Dale, in his 200th career game, also had a big night with a goal and two assists while Xavier Wendt made 42 saves. Special teams played a big factor in the game as Tri-City scored two power play goals and a shorthanded goal.
VS EDMONTON: Tonight is the only meeting of the season between the Americans and Oil Kings. Last year Terrell Goldsmith scored the overtime winner, giving Tri-City a 6-5 win at the Toyota Center on October 28. The Americans last visit to Rogers Place came on January 11, 2024, a 6-5 Edmonton win. Since the Oil Kings joined the WHL in 2007-08, Tri-City holds a 6-2 record in Edmonton.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Edmonton Oil Kings
Record: 22-15-3-1 Record: 29-8-3-2
Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 3rd
Goals for: 127 Goals for: 180
Goals Against: 132 Goals Against 123
Power Play: 18.1% (23/127) Power Play: 20.5% (32/156)
Penalty Kill: 77.1% (100/131) Penalty Kill: 81.8% (139/170)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (19-24-43) Miroslav Holinka (26-34-60)
Connor Dale (17-26-43) Lukas Sawchyn (19-36-55)
Gavin Garland (12-23-35) Carter Sotheran (7-35-42)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
