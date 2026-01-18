Edmonton Scores Buzzer Beater As Americans Fall, 5-4, To Oil Kings

Edmonton, AB. - The Tri-City Americans (22-16-3-1) battled back three times to tie the game in the third period, but the Edmonton Oil Kings (30-8-3-2) scored with 7.8 seconds left to win 5-4 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Cruz Pavao had a great scoring chance just 30 seconds into the game, taking a pass in the slot and quickly snapping a shot on net, but he was denied by the blocker of Ethan Simcoe.

Cash Koch also had a strong look in the early going when the puck bounced off the end wall right to the front of the net, but Simcoe stretched out to his left to deny the game's opening goal.

Each team had a power play late in the first period, but neither could score as the opening frame ended scoreless. Shots were 10-5 Edmonton through 20 minutes.

There was two fights just seven seconds apart early in the second period as Mason Mykichuk dropped the gloves with Ryan Gower before Cash Koch and Jaxon Fuder went toe to toe. Koch and Fuder were given game misconducts and sent to the locker room.

Edmonton opened the scoring 8:16 into the second period when Ethan MacKenzie skated behind the Americans net before swinging the puck to the slot. Miroslav Holinka fired a one timer through a maze of bodies in front, beating a screened Ryan Grout to make it 1-0.

The Oil Kings doubled their lead later in the period as Kanjyu Gojsic poked a loose puck through the five hole of Grout with 3:39 remaining in the period.

After killing off another Oil Kings power play Tri-City answered back to cut into the lead. Off a faceoff in the Edmonton zone, David Krcal chopped the puck toward the net. It hopped over a few sticks before landing on the tape of Savin Virk who tapped it into an open net, cutting the Edmonton lead to 2-1 with 1:15 left in the second.

Tri-City entered the third period trailing 2-1, but started period three on the power play as Carter Sotheran was handed a roughing penalty at the end of the middle frame.

That penalty proved costly as Jakub Vanecek snapped a shot through traffic to tie the game just 57 seconds into the third period. It was only 2-2 for 30 seconds however as Edmonton captain Gavin Hodnett banked the puck off Grout and restored Edmonton's lead.

The Americans went to another power two minutes after the 3-2 goal and Vanecek struck again. Skating down the right wing, Vanecek raced down toward the goal line before sneaking a shot through the five hole of Simcoe to once again tie the game. The goal came 4:28 into the third.

Once again Edmonton regained their lead as Andrew O'Neill took a cross-ice pass in the right circle and fired the puck into the open net, putting Edmonton ahead 4-3 with 10:52 remaining in regulation.

The Oil Kings held onto the lead until the final minutes of the game when Tri-City scored again. Crew Martinson gained the Edmonton line and worked the puck over the Jake Gudelj in the right circle.

He leaned into a one timer that was stopped by Simcoe, but Martinson was able to bat the rebound out of midair and in, tying the game at four with his 10th of the season. Gudelj and Jaxen Adam assisted on the goal with 2:47 left.

The game appeared destined for overtime until Hodnett deflected a point shot through the five hole of Grout with just 7.8 seconds left in regulaton, handing the Americans a heartbreak 5-4 loss.

Tri-City returns home to host the Portland Winterhawks on Friday, kicking off a three-in-three weekend.







