Lajoie's Hat-Trick Helps Cougars To 7-6 Win over Blazers

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KAMLOOPS, BC - The losing streak is over! The Prince George Cougars snapped their seven-game losing skid with a 7-6 overtime win over the Kamloops Blazers, Friday at the Sandman Centre. Jett Lajoie scored his first WHL hat-trick which included the OT winner, while Arsenii Anisimov, Bauer Dumanski, and Lee Shurgot added tallies. Alex Levshyn picked up the win in goal after coming in relief for Josh Ravensbergen in the second period. Levshyn made 12 saves of 14 shots.

In the opening frame, the Blazers jumped out to an early lead as WHL scoring leader JP Hurlbert found the back of the net just 1:47 in to make it 1-0. Prince George responded at 11:19 when Jett Lajoie tapped home a rebound off an Arsenii Anisimov point shot to tie the game. Kamloops answered quickly, however, at 11:56, with Hurlbert restoring the Blazers' lead after finding time and space in the offensive zone. The Cougars outshot Kamloops 12-9 in the first period and rang the post three separate times.

In the second period, the Blazers extended their lead just one minute in when Josh Evaschesen finished off a 2-on-1 to make it 3-1. Kamloops struck again on the power play at 6:09, as Jordan Keller buried a rebound through the legs of Josh Ravensbergen to give the Blazers a 4-1 advantage. That goal ended Ravensbergen's night, with Alex Levshyn coming on in relief.

Following the goaltending change, the Cougars shifted momentum and scored three times. Arsenii Anisimov started the rally at 6:42, firing a point shot through heavy traffic and past Logan Edmonstone. Prince George then capitalized on its first power play of the game, as Bauer Dumanski-playing his first game since New Year's Day-blasted a one-timer at 12:35 to pull the Cougars within one. The comeback was completed at 15:42 when Jett Lajoie stripped a Blazer at his own blue line, raced the puck up ice, and finished off a highlight-reel goal to tie the game 4-4. The Cougars poured 19 shots on goal in the period.

In the third period, the Cougars generated several quality chances and eventually grabbed their first lead of the night. Lee Shurgot notched his eighth of the season at 9:53, finishing off a strong sequence created by Dmitri Yakutsenak and Kayden Lemire.

Kamloops answered at 14:25, as Jordan Keller banked a pass off a Cougar and into the net to tie the game at five. Prince George responded late, however, when a lively bounce off the end boards from Tyrone Sobry found Dmitri Yakutsenak, who buried the go-ahead goal at 17:33 to make it 6-5.

The Blazers earned a power play in the final minute and capitalized, with WHL scoring leader JP Hurlbert completing his hat trick at 19:33 to tie the game at six and force overtime.

In overtime, the Cougars controlled possession for nearly the entire frame and finally snapped their losing skid. Jett Lajoie completed his hat trick with the game-winner at 2:47, sealing a wild 7-6 overtime victory for Prince George.







