T-Birds Lose in Overtime to Warriors

Published on January 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Matthew Gard and Cameron Schmidt both scored in their home debuts but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost, 3-2, in overtime to the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday at the accesso ShoWare Center. It was the Thunderbirds first home game since December 27th, a stretch that saw them on the road for seven games. The T-Birds are back at home Saturday at 6 p.m. to host the Portland Winterhawks.

"We have a path to win," explained head coach Matt O'Dette. "When we play to our identity and the way we need to have success, we do some good things. There were big chunks of that tonight. But at times we lost our commitment to defending which opened the game up for them. That's not our path to win."

After a scoreless first period, the team's traded goals, six minutes a part, in the middle frame. Moose Jaw scored first, at 7:10. Seattle (15-19-3-2) followed with Gard's first as a T-Bird at 13:16, assisted by Ethan Bibeau and Simon Lovsin. "It was really cool," said Gard of his first goal since Seattle acquired him from Red Deer two weeks ago. "Great fans here, great atmosphere and I'm pretty pumped to be here."

The Thunderbirds missed a chance to get a lead when they missed on a three-minute power play early in period three. "That was an opportunity for us," said O'Dette. "We haven't had a lot of time (on the power play) with the new group. We'll get there; we just need time."

The Warriors regained the lead with a goal at 11:05. Once again the T-Birds answered when Schmidt scored his 31st of the season at 14:17. It was his fourth since being acquired last week from Vancouver. Sawyer Mayes and Matej Pekar earned the assists.

In overtime Moose Jaw won the face off and scored just twenty-two seconds into the extra period.

"I think our depth is better," remarked O'Dette of his new look roster after last week's deals at the trade deadline. "We're putting some good line combinations on the ice. We just need to set up the next line for success. The new guys have made an impact, for sure. We just need everybody going and take care of both ends of the ice."

T-BIRD EXTRAS

Earlier in the day the Thunderbirds announced Simon Lovsin as their new captain. Lovsin relaces Braeden Cootes, who was traded to Prince Albert last week. Coster Dunn and Ashton Cumby will serve as the alternate captains.

Dunn and Marcus Laraque both missed Friday's game with upper body injuries and are listed as day to day.

Caden Cail, the last of six players acquired by Seattle at the trade deadline, made his Thunderbirds debut Friday against Moose Jaw.

Since being acquired from Prince Albert in the Cootes deal, Ethan Bibeau has assists in three of four games with Seattle.







