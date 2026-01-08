T-Birds Storm Past Hurricanes

Published on January 8, 2026

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -Coster Dunn scored twice and Cameron Schmidt had the game winner as the Seattle Thunderbirds doubled up the Lethbridge Hurricanes, 6-3, Wednesday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Thunderbirds road trip continues with a pair of games this weekend beginning Friday in Medicine Hat against the Tigers.

Seattle went into the game with five players making their T-Birds debut following a flurry of trades over the past week. "It's going to take some time to acclimate everybody," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "We haven't had a full practice with those guys yet but a heck of a debut by all the new guys."

Seattle (15-17-2-2) opened the scoring just twelve seconds into the game, when Dunn buried a cross crease feed from Schmidt, who was making his T-Birds debut. Ashton Cumby had the second assist. The T-Birds doubled their lead with an unassisted breakaway goal from Brock England at 7:37. Lethbridge scored late in the period, and the T-Birds held a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes.

Seattle went up, 3-1, at 7:27 of the second period with Dunn's second of the night, shorthanded. Ethan Bibeau, another recent addition, earned the assist, his first point in his first game with the T-Birds. "I think we're starting to gel together," remarked Dunn of the team effort. "I'm looking forward to doing the rest of the road trip the right way."

After the Hurricanes made it a one goal game again one minute after the Dunn goal, Schmidt gave the T-Birds a 4-2 lead after forty minutes scoring his first with Seattle with 27 seconds left in the second period. The unassisted goal would also be Schmidt's 100th goal in the WHL. "Obviously it's an important goal, and getting the 100th, it's a cool feeling to do that. And it being my first game as well, and to get the game winner, and get that first goal with the Thunderbirds was a good feeling."

Lethbridge once again made it a one goal game at 7:27 of the third period, but Seattle pulled away with a Tai Riley goal at 16:35 and a Bibeau empty netter at 17:59. Seattle's five new players contributed five points in the win (2g, 3a). "They all played well," remarked O'Dette. "Schmitty had the game winner and I thought the other guys played well. It was a nice boost of life into our team."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The Thunderbirds completed two trades earlier this week. Monday they dealt defenseman Hyde Davidson and the rights to Cruise Armstrong to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for defenseman Brennen Hocher and prospect John Gramer.

Also on Monday Seattle acquired winger Cameron Schmidt from the Vancouver Giants. Going the other way was defenseman Kaleb Hartmann and five draft picks.

Tuesday the T-Birds traded their captain, Braeden Cootes and three draft picks to the Prince Albert Raiders. In return the Seattle received Ethan Bibeau, three prospects and four draft picks.

Wednesday Seattle signed defenseman Joe Gramer. Gramer spent the past two seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha. They then swung another deal with Swift Current, bringing in Noah Kosick and sending Brendan Rudolph and two draft picks to the Broncos.







