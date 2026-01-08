Oil Kings Use Early Third Period Goals to Defeat Broncos

Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings opened up a three-game road trip on Wednesday night with a 6-4 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Edmonton had to play from behind a bit in this hockey game, including falling behind 2-0 in the first period off of Swift Current goals from Hyde Davidson and Trae Wilkie. However, after Wilkie scored with under three minutes to play in the period, Ryan Gower decided to drop the gloves for the Oil Kings with Brock Burch of Swift Current. The fight seemed to spark the Oil Kings who scored just 24 seconds after the fight and 36 seconds after the goal, leaving the game 2-1 after the first.

In the second, Edmonton tied the game courtesy of a shorthanded goal from Gavin Hodnett, the fourth of his career. However, Wilkie responded with a shorthanded goal for the Broncos to make it 3-2. Miroslav Holinka tied the game once again for the Oil Kings with his 100th career WHL point. With less than a minute to go in the second period, Jace McFaul scored a powerplay goal for the Broncos, giving them a 4-3 lead heading into the third.

With the final 20 minutes commencing, the Oil Kings came out of the gates in the third period on fire as just 29 seconds in, Holinka scored his second of the game to tie the game. Then, just 26 seconds later, Landon Hanson scored to make it 5-4 Edmonton as they held onto the lead for the rest of the night. The Oil Kings outshot the Broncos 11-3 in the final frame as the Oil Kings won their sixth game in a row.

The win is also the first for the Oil Kings in Swift Current since March of 2022, a stretch of seven straight games.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. Ethan Simcoe made 14 saves for the victory.







