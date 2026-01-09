Royals Sign Owen McCarthy to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed defenseman Owen McCarthy to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, McCarthy joins the Royals after 62 games with the Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL. Initially drafted 69th overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by the Royals, McCarthy attended the Royals 2025 Training Camp this past fall and played in 2 preseason games against the Vancouver Giants. In those games, he tallied a goal and an assist for two points.
Prior to his time in the BCHL, McCarthy attended RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna in U15 and U17 CSSHL, scoring 89 points (nine goals, 80 assists) in 119 games played over the course of two seasons.
Single Game Tickets for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/single-game-tickets/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
