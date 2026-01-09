Giants Add Energy Player in Pawlenchuk

Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Jaxson Pawlenchuk with the Seattle Thunderbirds

Ladner B.C. - The Vancouver Giants have acquired 2007-born skater Jaxson Pawlenchuk from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for 2007-born forward Caden Cail.

"Jaxon will bring a lot of energy to our lineup and the versatility to help us both up front and on the back end," Giants General Manager Hnat Domenichelli said. "He's a player who will protect his teammates and adds important depth to our group as we move forward.

"We would also like to thank Caden for his dedication to the Giants during his time here and wish him well in Seattle."

Pawlenchuk (Ardrossan, Alta.) has tallied one goal and one assist this season in 20 games, along with 28 penalty minutes. The former 12th-round pick has played in 53 career games with the Thunderbirds, with 81 penalty minutes and four points (1G-3A) during that span.

Cail had two goals and two assists in 63 career games with the Giants over the last season and a half.

The Giants would like to welcome Jaxson to the Lower Mainland and wish Caden all the best in his next chapter.

