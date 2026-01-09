Cougars Acquire 2022 WHL Champion Dawson Seitz from Wenatchee Wild

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Prince George Cougars General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced another addition to the roster today, as the club has acquired forward and 2022 WHL Champion Dawson Seitz ('05) from the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for an eighth-round selection in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft.

Seitz, 20, has appeared in 22 games this season with the Wild, registering 11 points (4-7-11). During the 2024-25 campaign, he posted 32 points (17-15-32) in 62 games. A proven winner, Seitz captured a WHL Championship with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2022, skating in 15 playoff games during that title run.

The Medicine Hat, AB product brings significant experience to Prince George, having played in 233 WHL regular-season games, totaling 72 points (35-37-72). His playoff résumé includes 21 postseason contests, along with three appearances at the 2022 Memorial Cup. "We are thrilled to add the experience Dawson brings into our lineup," said Lamb. "He has a winning pedigree, he can skate, and he has an excellent shot."

Seitz was originally selected 20th overall by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the first round of the WHL Draft. The Cougars would like to welcome Dawson and his family to the organization and to the city of Prince George.







