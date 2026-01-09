Portland Winterhawks Acquire Third and Fourth Round Picks for Tyson Yaremko

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the acquisition of a 2026 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for forward Tyson Yaremko.

The 2028 fourth-round draft pick originally belonged to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Yaremko, in his 20-year-old season, played in 105 games for the Winterhawks over three seasons. The Saskatoon, Sask. native tallied 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points in that span. Yaremko also scored two postseason goals and one assist in 18 playoff games.

"Tyson was a leader on and off the ice for us," President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "He played an important part in our long playoff run last year."

The Winterhawks organization would like to thank Tyson for his time in Portland, and we wish him all the best with the Rebels.







