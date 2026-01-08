Broncos Compete in 6-4 Loss to Oil Kings

Published on January 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos showed strong compete and offensive depth Wednesday night but came up short in a 6-4 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings at InnovationPlex. The result drops the Broncos to 0-2 against Edmonton this season, while their overall record moves to 9-27-2-0.

Swift Current set the tone early with an impressive first period. Hyde Davidson opened the scoring at 9:14, recording his first goal as a Bronco in his first game with the club. Carter Moen and Hudson Darby earned the assists. The Broncos added to the lead late in the period when Trae Wilke scored his 11th goal of the season at 17:09, with help from Jaxen Gaucher and Sawyer Dingman. Edmonton answered before the intermission with a redirection goal from Andrew O'Neill, but Swift Current carried a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The Broncos continued their strong play into the second period and showed resilience on special teams. After Edmonton tied the game with a shorthanded goal at 4:18, Wilke responded with a shorthanded goal of his own at 9:47, his second of the night, assisted by Moen. Edmonton again pulled even at 12:50 on a goal from Miroslav Holinka, but Swift Current closed the period on a high note. Jace McFaul scored a power-play goal at 19:25, with Darby and Zach Pantelakis providing the assists, giving the Broncos a 4-3 lead heading into the third.

Edmonton found early momentum in the final frame, scoring twice in the opening minute to take the lead. The Broncos pushed back late, pulling the goaltender for an extra attacker, but an empty-net goal sealed the outcome for the Oil Kings.

Despite being outshot 36-18, including 16-3 in the third period, Swift Current capitalized on its opportunities and matched Edmonton stride for stride through two periods. The Broncos finished 1-for-6 on the power play, while holding the Oil Kings scoreless on three chances. Edmonton narrowly edged Swift Current in faceoffs, 33-27.

Goaltender Archer Cooke turned aside 30 of 35 shots in the loss.

The Broncos will look to build on the positives from this performance when they return to action Friday, Jan. 9, against the Prince Albert Raiders in Prince Albert.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.