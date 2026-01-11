Broncos Earn Point in 3-2 OT Loss to Rebels
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos came up just short on Saturday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Red Deer Rebels at the InnovationPlex. With the loss, the Broncos drop to 0-1-2-0 against the Rebels in the season series.
The opening period was an even, back-and-forth affair with both teams trading chances. Swift Current generated several quality looks early but were denied multiple times by Rebels goaltender Matthew Kondro, who was sharp from the opening faceoff. Red Deer struck first at 15:17 when Noah Chadi fired a shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead after one.
The pace continued in the second period with neither side giving much ground. Red Deer extended their lead at 12:24 when Nate Yellowaga buried a chance to make it 2-0. The Broncos responded shortly after a power play expired, as Anthony Wilson finished off a crisp tic-tac-toe passing play at 16:55 for his eighth goal of the season. Trae Wilke and Jaxen Gauchier picked up the assists, cutting the deficit to 2-1 heading into the third.
Swift Current pushed hard in the final frame and were rewarded during a five-minute major power play. At 8:18, Hudson Darby wired home his ninth goal of the season to tie the game 2-2. Trae Wilke earned his second assist of the night, with Hyde Davidson also contributing on the power-play marker.
The final ten minutes of regulation saw chances at both ends, but strong goaltending and defensive play kept the game tied, sending it to overtime.
In the extra frame, both teams were patient, circling back and waiting for an opening. The decisive moment came at 3:56 when the Broncos turned the puck over on a slot pass, creating a loose puck in the neutral zone. Beckett Hamilton raced onto it and finished with a backhand breakaway goal to give Red Deer the 3-2 overtime win.
Red Deer outshot Swift Current 40-24, including a 2-0 edge in overtime. The Broncos went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Rebels were held scoreless on two opportunities. Red Deer held a slight advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 26 draws to Swift Current's 23.
Despite the loss, Broncos goaltender Archer Cooke delivered a strong performance, stopping 37 of 40 shots.
The Broncos' record now sits at 9-28-3-0 on the season. They'll look to bounce back on Wednesday, Jan. 14, when they travel to Regina to take on the Pats.
