Game Preview: Game 40 VS Hurricanes
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of eight meetings between the highway 3 rivals this season, and the first in Co-op Place. The Tigers have emerged victorious from both matchups so far this season, outscoring the Hurricanes 9-3 across the two games. Jonas Woo (1G, 5A) leads the team in the series with six points.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)
Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)
Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
28-6-3-2 12-27-0-1
Central - 1st Central - 5th
East - 1st East - 10th
League - 2nd League - 22nd
Home - 15-1-1-1 Home - 7-12-0-1
Away - 13-5-2-1 Away - 5-15-0-0
Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 2-8-0-0
Streak - W16 Streak - L2
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2
Central - 1st Central - 3rd
East - 1st East - 3rd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Lethbridge
Power Play: 33.9% (1st) Power Play: 17.1% (21st)
Penalty Kill: 80.9% (6th) Penalty Kill: 69.1% (21st)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 on Friday, January 9th in Co-op Place for their 16th consecutive win, and 19th consecutive game with a point. Bryce Pickford (3G, 2A) led the team with three power play goals for his second hat trick of the season and five points. Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Kade Stengrim and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll also found the back of the net. Jordan Switzer played the last two periods of the game and stopped 15 of 15 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Bryce Pickford & Liam Ruck (58) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.53)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (31) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.902)
Assists - Markus Ruck (45) Wins - Jordan Switzer (18)
PIMs - Cam Parr (71) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+47)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 58 (T4th)
Liam Ruck - 56 (T-5th)
Markus Ruck - 54 (7th)
Jonas Woo - 52 (9th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 31 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 21 (T-10th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 45 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 35 (T-5th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 27 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 17 (T-4th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-4th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-1st)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 4 (T-5th)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-9th)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-9th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 71 (4th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +47 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)
Noah Davidson - +26 (T-10th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.53 (T-5th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 18 (1st)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)
Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Bryce Pickford 14 Game Point Streak - 34 Points
Jonas Woo 14 Game Point Streak - 29 Points
Liam Ruck 12 Game Point Streak - 30 Points
Kade Stengrim 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Andrew Basha 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Cam Parr 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Liam Ruck 8 Game Goal Streak - 10 Goals
Medicine Hat Tigers 16 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 47 Career Goals
Liam Ruck 100 Career Points 99 Career Points
Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (2) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)
@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)
VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)
@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)
VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)
