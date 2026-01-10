Game Preview: Game 40 VS Hurricanes

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the third of eight meetings between the highway 3 rivals this season, and the first in Co-op Place. The Tigers have emerged victorious from both matchups so far this season, outscoring the Hurricanes 9-3 across the two games. Jonas Woo (1G, 5A) leads the team in the series with six points.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

28-6-3-2 12-27-0-1

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 1st East - 10th

League - 2nd League - 22nd

Home - 15-1-1-1 Home - 7-12-0-1

Away - 13-5-2-1 Away - 5-15-0-0

Last 10 - 10-0-0-0 Last 10 - 2-8-0-0

Streak - W16 Streak - L2

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 1st East - 3rd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

Power Play: 33.9% (1st) Power Play: 17.1% (21st)

Penalty Kill: 80.9% (6th) Penalty Kill: 69.1% (21st)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 on Friday, January 9th in Co-op Place for their 16th consecutive win, and 19th consecutive game with a point. Bryce Pickford (3G, 2A) led the team with three power play goals for his second hat trick of the season and five points. Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Kade Stengrim and Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll also found the back of the net. Jordan Switzer played the last two periods of the game and stopped 15 of 15 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Bryce Pickford & Liam Ruck (58) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.53)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (31) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.902)

Assists - Markus Ruck (45) Wins - Jordan Switzer (18)

PIMs - Cam Parr (71) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+47)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 58 (T4th)

Liam Ruck - 56 (T-5th)

Markus Ruck - 54 (7th)

Jonas Woo - 52 (9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 31 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 21 (T-10th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 45 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 35 (T-5th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 27 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 17 (T-4th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-4th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 7 (T-1st)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 4 (T-5th)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-9th)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-9th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 71 (4th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +47 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)

Noah Davidson - +26 (T-10th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.53 (T-5th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 18 (1st)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Bryce Pickford 14 Game Point Streak - 34 Points

Jonas Woo 14 Game Point Streak - 29 Points

Liam Ruck 12 Game Point Streak - 30 Points

Kade Stengrim 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Noah Davidson 4 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Andrew Basha 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Cam Parr 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Gavin Kor 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 8 Game Goal Streak - 10 Goals

Medicine Hat Tigers 16 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Liam Ruck 50 Career Goals 47 Career Goals

Liam Ruck 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Riley Steen 50 Career Games Played 48 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (2) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W @ Edmonton - Wed. Jan 14 7:00PM (MST)

@ Moose Jaw Warriors 5-1 W VS Edmonton - Fri. Jan 16 7:00PM (MST)

VS Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 W VS Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 17 7:00PM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 8-0 W VS Calgary - Tue. Jan 20 7:00PM (MST)

VS Red Deer Rebels 7-4 W @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)







