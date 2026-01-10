Chiefs Face off against Royals for Second Night of Back-To-Back on the Island
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs face off against the Victoria Royals Saturday in the second of back-to-back match-ups on the island this weekend.
TIME: 4:05 p.m.
LOCATION: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 3:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
