Chiefs Face off against Royals for Second Night of Back-To-Back on the Island

Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs face off against the Victoria Royals Saturday in the second of back-to-back match-ups on the island this weekend.

TIME: 4:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 3:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







Western Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.