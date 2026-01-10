Game Preview: Vees at Blazers
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees are on the road to finish off a home-and-home with the Blazers on Saturday night in Kamloops. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00PM.
Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.
The Vees (23-9-4-3) picked up their eighth straight win last night. Matteo Danis, Brady Birnie and Jacob Kvasnicka had multi-point games as the Vees defeated the Blazers 4-2 at the SEOC. AJ Reyelts stopped 24-of-26 shots he faced for his 17th win of the season.
The Blazers enter Friday's matchup 18-14-3-4 and had their three game winning streak snapped last night at the SOEC. They sit in fourth in the BC Division and sixth in the Western Conference entering Saturday's game.
Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: Danis grabbed a goal and an assist last time out and now has 17 goals and 33 points on the season.
Fast Fact: Vees forward Jacob Kvasnicka enters the game on an eight game point streak and has multiple points in five consecutive games.
HEAD TO HEAD: This is the fifth of six meetings this season between Penticton and Kamloops. The Vees are 2-1-1 against the Blazers. Their next meeting is Jan. 30 at the SOEC to wrap up the season series.
2025-26 Scoring Leaders:
Vees:
Jacob Kvasnicka- 49 points (20g, 29a)
Ryden Evers- 47 points (23g, 24a)
Brady Birnie- 42 points (14g, 28a)
Brittan Alstead- 34 points (14g, 20a)
Matteo Danis- 33 points (17g, 16a)
Blazers
JP Hurlbert- 61 points (25g, 36a)
Nathan Behm- 56 points (23g, 33a)
Tommy Lafreniere- 48 points (25g, 23a)
