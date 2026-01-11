Williams to Stay with Oil Kings for Remainder of Season

Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced after the game on January 10 that 2008-born forward Matt Williams will remain with the club for the rest of the WHL season.

The former fourth-round pick, 79th overall in the 2023 draft, Williams has played in 14 games with the Oil Kings this season, notching one assist and a +1 rating.

Out of Leduc, Alta., Williams played 20 games with the Whitecourt Wolverines of the AJHL this season, scoring two goals and adding three assists for five points.

Overall, Williams has played 17 WHL games across three seasons.

