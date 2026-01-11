Petr, Sparks Score First Goals as Chiefs in Spokane's 3-1 Win over Victoria Saturday
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs find themselves back in the win column after Dominik Petr and Tyus Sparks both netted their first goals as Chiefs to lead the team to a 3-1 victory against Victoria Saturday night.
The game started off much like Friday night's match-up between the two teams, with the Royals opening the scoring at 2:30 thanks to Ashton Brown.
Dominik Petr came up with the answer for Spokane on a power play in the second period, as he picked up a pass from defenseman Will McIsaac and fired it on net, where it was deflected over the line to tie things up 1-1 at 9:53. Brody Gillespie also earned an assist on the play. It marked Petr's first goal as a Chief since being acquired from the Saskatoon Blades in December.
Spokane didn't let off the brakes from there, keeping the Royals at bay throughout the rest of the 30 minutes of the game. Linus Vieillard ultimately turned aside all but one of Victoria's 27 shots on net throughout the game, going perfect through the second two frames and earning first star honors.
About halfway through the third, it was Tyus Sparks' turn to score his first goal in a Chiefs sweater after he was acquired from the Vancouver Giants earlier this week. Rhett Sather and McIsaac got the helpers on what would end up being the game-winner.
Sather fired a rocket toward the goal, but it went to the back boards where it deflected to a waiting Sparks, who chipped it home.
Petr capped things off with an empty-netter to give Spokane a 3-1 advantage with a minute and a half left in regulation. Chase Harrington and Sparks were credited with the assists.
The Chiefs outshot the Royals 36-27 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. Spokane's penalty kill put up a strong effort Saturday, putting up big blocks in the third and going a perfect 6-for-6.
Up next, the Chiefs will take on the Everett Silvertips on the road Friday before returning home to face the Moose Jaw Warriors Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
