Tigers Tie Longest Franchise Win Streak with 17th Win, 7-4, over Hurricanes
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on their highway 3 rivals, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, for the third of eight meetings this season on Saturday, January 10th in Co-op Place.
Before fans could sit down from the opening ceremonies, Kade Stengrim scored his ninth goal of the season to break the scoreless tie. Stengrim picked up a rebound from Jonas Woo and went top shelf from in tight to make it 1-0 Tigers.
In his fourth game of the season, Andrew Basha scored his second goal of the year with a wrist shot from the right circle on a rush after a pass from Liam Ruck. Basha's goal put the Tigers up by two at 4:20.
The Hurricanes cut their deficit in half with a goal from Nathan Maloney at 10:35. Maloney's power play goal had the rivalry matchup close just past the halfway mark of the first period.
Dayton Reschny capped off the first period scoring with his seventh of the year at 14:04. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll took advantage of an opposing forward covering for a Hurricanes defenceman, breaking hard right to open up the slot. Using the open space, Gordon-Carroll sent a pass to Reschny who deflected the pass into the top corner of the net to make it 3-1 Tigers.
The Tigers went into the first intermission with 24 shots and three goals under their belt after a solid first period performance in both ends of the ice.
The first half of the second period was quiet, with no goals coming until the 10:52 mark. Lethbridge brought themselves within one thanks to Tyden Lafournaise scoring his sixth of the year.
The Tigers answered back with a goal from Jonas Woo at 12:21 to make it 4-2. Woo may have scored the nicest goal of the night as he danced his way from the blueline into the slot to put home a wrister for his 20th of the season.
Liam Ruck picked up a loos puck and scored his 22nd of the year after electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:36, just 15 seconds after Woo's goal.
The goal everyone was waiting for came at the 17:26 mark of the second period to make it three straight Tabbies goals. Bryce Pickford scored his 32nd goal of the season, tying the record for most goals scored by a defenceman in the WHL during the internet era. Kris Russell had 32 goals in the 2006-07 season, previously holding the franchise record and tying the league record. Pickford has now etched his name in Tigers and WHL history with his 32nd goal of the season in his 38th game.
The Tigers only allowed three shots during the second frame and managed to put up 11 of their own. They outscored their opponent 3-1 in the first and second period, carrying a 6-2 lead into the final frame.
Easton Daneault scored Lethbridge's seventh goal of the game to answer the Tigers' three goal skid and make it a 6-3 game.
Luke Cozens scored his first goal in the orange and black against his former team late in the third period. Markus Ruck sent a pass from behind the goal for a one-timer from Cozens to make it 7-3 Tigers at 15:08.
Kade Duell added a late tally for the Hurricanes at 17:41 to make the final score 7-4.
The Tigers secured their 17th straight win, tying their franchise record for longest win streak.
Special Teams:
PP: 0/5 - 0.0%
PK: 2/3 - 66.6%
Stringam Law Three Stars:
Jonas Woo (1G, 3A) - Medicine Hat
Andrew Basha (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat
Dayton Reschny (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat
Supplement King Hardest Worker:
Kade Stengrim
The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday, January 14th in Rogers Place to take on the Edmonton Oil Kings.
