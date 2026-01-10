Preview: Americans vs Warriors - January 10, 2026
Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Saturday, January 10, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
Apple Puck Night
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 3-1 deficit after two periods, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 4-3 overtime loss in Vancouver last night. Jakub Vanecek and Carter Kingerski scored in the third period to tie it, but a questionable non call in overtime led to Mathis Preston scoring the overtime winner for Vancouver. Savin Virk also scored for Tri-City, a power play goal which snapped an 0-for-15 stretch on the man advantage.
VS MOOSE JAW: Tonight is the lone meeting between the Americans and Warriors this season. Last year Tri-City made their way through the East Division and picked up a 7-5 win on November 23, 2024. Moose Jaw last visited the Toyota Center during their championship season in 2023-24, a 9-4 victory on February 23, 2024.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Moose Jaw Warriors
Record: 20-15-3-0 Record: 15-19-3-1
Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 7th
Goals for: 112 Goals for: 142
Goals Against: 122 Goals Against: 162
Power Play: 16.5% (19/115) Power Play: 27.0% (37/137)
Penalty Kill: 76.0% (92/121) Penalty Kill: 69.6% (78/112)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (19-21-40) Landen McFadden (17-22-39)
Connor Dale (15-22-37) Pavel McKenzie (10-27-37)
Gavin Garland (10-23-33) Aiden Ziprick (9-24-33)
Around the Concourse:
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Section J: Gutter Girl
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section X: Washington Health Plan Finder
Gesa Autograph Booth: Carter Kingerski
Jersey Auction: Carter Kingerski #13 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
TV: SWX
