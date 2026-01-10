Preview: Americans vs Warriors - January 10, 2026

Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saturday, January 10, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT

Apple Puck Night

LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 3-1 deficit after two periods, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 4-3 overtime loss in Vancouver last night. Jakub Vanecek and Carter Kingerski scored in the third period to tie it, but a questionable non call in overtime led to Mathis Preston scoring the overtime winner for Vancouver. Savin Virk also scored for Tri-City, a power play goal which snapped an 0-for-15 stretch on the man advantage.

VS MOOSE JAW: Tonight is the lone meeting between the Americans and Warriors this season. Last year Tri-City made their way through the East Division and picked up a 7-5 win on November 23, 2024. Moose Jaw last visited the Toyota Center during their championship season in 2023-24, a 9-4 victory on February 23, 2024.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Moose Jaw Warriors

Record: 20-15-3-0 Record: 15-19-3-1

Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 7th

Goals for: 112 Goals for: 142

Goals Against: 122 Goals Against: 162

Power Play: 16.5% (19/115) Power Play: 27.0% (37/137)

Penalty Kill: 76.0% (92/121) Penalty Kill: 69.6% (78/112)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (19-21-40) Landen McFadden (17-22-39)

Connor Dale (15-22-37) Pavel McKenzie (10-27-37)

Gavin Garland (10-23-33) Aiden Ziprick (9-24-33)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Chuck-A-Puck

Section J: Gutter Girl

Section R: Chuck-A-Puck

Section X: Washington Health Plan Finder

Gesa Autograph Booth: Carter Kingerski

Jersey Auction: Carter Kingerski #13 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

TV: SWX







