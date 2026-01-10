Game Day Hub: January 10 vs Kelowna

Published on January 10, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks host the Kelowna Rockets for the second game of the weekend doubleheader at the Glass Palace on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., continuing the 50 Years of Hawkey commemoration. The night features the unveiling of numbers 30-21 of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks and Rockets skated to a scoreless tie through the opening period.

Portland opened the scoring at 5:29 of the second as Carsyn Dyck found Kyle McDonough driving the net to make it 1-0. Kelowna responded on special teams, with Tij Iginla scoring shorthanded before Owen Follstrom added a late power-play goal to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead after two.

Portland pushed in the third with 11 shots, but Kelowna held on for a 2-1 win.

Rockets Report

The Winterhawks and Rockets meet tonight for the second and final game of the weekend set, with Portland looking to rebound after a narrow 2-1 loss at the Glass Palace on Friday.

Kelowna enters play with a 19-14-3-2 record and sits fifth in the Western Conference with 43 points, just one ahead of seventh-place Portland. While the teams are separated by only a point, the Rockets are building toward their role as hosts of the 2026 Memorial Cup and will look to carry momentum into the second half of the season.

Overage forward Shane Smith paces Kelowna with 46 points (20G, 26A) in 42 games, including 23 points since joining the Rockets from Lethbridge in early November.

50 Years of Hawkey, presented by KOIN

The Portland Winterhawks continue celebrating 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been unveiled in alphabetical order, and throughout the season we'll highlight them in groups of 10.

Tonight, we introduce players ranked 30-21, honoring the influential figures who helped shape the team's legacy. Be in your seats by 6 p.m. for the pre-game ceremony.

Fans can expect to see the black-gold specialty jerseys for game action, and are encouraged to wear their gold merch! Stop by the team store outside Entry R to check out the newest jersey drop and 50th-anniversary collection.

