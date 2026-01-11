Warriors Fall After Americans Tally Six Unanswered Goals

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A tough third period hands the Warriors their first loss of their US road trip.

Aiden Ziprick broke open the scoring for the Warriors just before the seven-minute mark of the first period. Tri City evened the score with a goal from Grady Martin at the twelve-minute mark of the opening frame. The Warriors had a 4:00 power play in the first period after a high-sticking double minor call to the Americans. The Warriors landed back on the power play late in the period after another high-sticking call.

Connor Schmidt put the Warriors back ahead with a goal at the 0:40 mark of the second period. After sending a puck over the glass during a clearing attempt, Gage Nagel was assessed a minor penalty, and the Warriors headed to the first penalty kill of the game. Back at even strength, Aiden Ziprick sent home his second of the game to extend the team's lead to two goals.

Following an interference call to the Americans, the Warriors landed back on the power play with just 26 seconds to play. After playing the puck with a broken stick, Aiden Ziprick was sent to the box, and the teams played four-on-four for the last four seconds of the frame.

The teams started the period with 1:34 seconds remaining in four-on-four. The teams were both held off the scoreboard during the early moments of the period. Following a hooking call to Steven Steranka, Tri City tied the game with a power-play goal just after the six-minute mark.

The Americans pushed in the remaining moments of the third to tally four additional goals, marking six unanswered goals to bring the game to a final score of 3 - 7.

The Warriors went zero for four on the power play and one for three on the penalty kill. Kyle Jones made 32 saves on 39 shots. Across the ice, Xavier Wendt made 26 saves on 29 shots.

The Warriors are back in action on Tuesday night as they head to Portland to take on the Winterhawks. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







